Glasnow (5-3) earned the win Monday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Yankees. He struck out eight.

Glasnow now has eight or more strikeouts in six of his last seven starts while pitching to a 2.08 ERA in that span. The 29-year-old right-hander has returned to elite form after missing the first two months of the season with an oblique injury. Overall, Glasnow's ERA is down to 3.15 with a 1.08 WHIP and 96:22 K:BB across 12 starts (68.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Tigers this weekend in his next outing.