Glasnow allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out nine across six innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow allowed a run to score in the first inning on a wild pitch, but mostly dominated the Red Sox from there. While his ability to generate whiffs is well established, Glasnow was able to stay in the strike zone effectively by beginning 14 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike and racking up 60 strikes on 97 total pitches. Though he has yet to get in the win column, Glasnow has a strong 15:2 K:BB across 12 innings and two starts to begin the campaign. He's projected to draw his next start Monday at home against the Rangers.