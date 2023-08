Glasnow (back) will make his next start Monday at San Francisco, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Glasnow had been aiming to start Saturday versus Cleveland and threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday afternoon at Tropicana Field, but the Rays will play it safe and delay his return a couple additional days. The 29-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since July 31 due to back spasms.