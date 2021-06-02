Glasnow allowed three earned rune on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow battled wildness in the third inning, as he walked two and also threw a wild pitch to force in two runs. However, he otherwise turned in another strong outing, generating 15 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. Through 12 starts, Glasnow has completed seven or more innings on five occasions while striking out eight or more in nine outings. Overall, he has maintained a 2.69 ERA with 106 strikeouts across 77 frames.