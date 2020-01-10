Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration
Glasnow and the Rays agreed to a one-year, $2,050,000 contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Glasnow showed his promise in his first full season with the Rays in 2019, posting a 1.78 ERA and a 33.0 percent strikeout rate in 12 starts. A forearm strain cost him more than half his season, adding plenty of injury risk heading into the 2020 campaign, though he came back from it in September and looked as good as ever, striking out 21 batters while allowing just two runs in 12.1 innings of work.
