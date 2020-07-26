Glasnow will take it one inning at a time in Monday's home start against the Braves, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He threw three innings in his final exhibition start in camp and was just so-so, as he struck out five but walked four. It sounds like Glasnow could theoretically go five-plus innings if he's on, but it also wouldn't be surprising if he didn't go deep enough to qualify for a win in his first start of the season. He lines up for a two-step, with his second start of the week coming in Baltimore over the weekend.