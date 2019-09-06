Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Ready to return Sunday
Glasnow (forearm) will be activated to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Glasnow is expected to pitch 2-to-3 innings.
The Rays were thinking about sending Glasnow for one more rehab start with Triple-A Durham, but they will instead activate Glasnow for the final game of the homestand. Trevor Richards, who was also a candidate for that start, could follow Glasnow in a piggyback role. Glasnow was on a brilliant run to start the year, posting a 1.86 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in eight starts before going down with the forearm strain.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next step still undetermined•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen to determine next step•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Feels good after latest rehab game•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Misses bats in latest rehab outing•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next rehab outing coming Monday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Solid in first rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...