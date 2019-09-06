Glasnow (forearm) will be activated to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Glasnow is expected to pitch 2-to-3 innings.

The Rays were thinking about sending Glasnow for one more rehab start with Triple-A Durham, but they will instead activate Glasnow for the final game of the homestand. Trevor Richards, who was also a candidate for that start, could follow Glasnow in a piggyback role. Glasnow was on a brilliant run to start the year, posting a 1.86 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in eight starts before going down with the forearm strain.