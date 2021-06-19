Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Glasnow (elbow) will be shut down for four weeks while he receives treatment, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The skipper seemed encouraged by the latest update for the club's ace right-hander, as it looks like Glasnow could resume throwing in a month's time. If that timeline holds, he'd need about four more weeks to get all the way stretched out before returning to the rotation. Obviously, a lot of developments will take place between now and mid-July, but given Cash's update, a mid-to-late August return is not out of the question for the 27-year-old.