Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Receives starting nod for Game 5
Glasnow will start Game 5 of the ALDS at Houston on Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The Rays lost the first two games of the series but were able to win both games in Tampa Bay to force the winner-take-all contest. Glasnow took the mound in Game 1 and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while recording five strikeouts. The 26-year-old reached 76 pitches in that outing and should be able to have a slightly higher workload Thursday. Gerrit Cole will start the deciding game for the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...