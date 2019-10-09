Glasnow will start Game 5 of the ALDS at Houston on Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays lost the first two games of the series but were able to win both games in Tampa Bay to force the winner-take-all contest. Glasnow took the mound in Game 1 and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while recording five strikeouts. The 26-year-old reached 76 pitches in that outing and should be able to have a slightly higher workload Thursday. Gerrit Cole will start the deciding game for the Astros.