Glasnow (forearm) will make a rehab appearance at High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow's live batting practice session Tuesday apparently went well, and he's set to take the next step in his recovery from a forearm strain. He's expected to have time to return to the Rays in a multi-inning relief role; the right-hander won't be able to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories