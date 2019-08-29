Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Rehab appearance moves to Durham
Glasnow (forearm) will make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Glasnow was originally scheduled to make his first rehab appearance with High-A Charlotte, but weather prompted the Rays to move him to Durham, where he'll pitch one inning (or 20 pitches). The right-hander is scheduled to make another two or three appearances in the minors following Friday's before hopefully rejoining the Rays. Once healthy, Glasnow is expected to be deployed as a starter, though seeing as he won't have enough time to build up to a normal starter's workload, he'll likely be in store for abbreviated outings on days he pitches.
