Glasnow (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start in Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow will make his season debut Wednesday after recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he'll be limited to approximately 45 pitches during his start against the Guardians. However, if all goes well, he'll likely have a chance to make a second start sometime next week, and he should be an option to pitch during the postseason.