Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow (back) played catch Wednesday, and the Rays remain "optimistic" that the right-hander will be ready to make his next start Saturday versus the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At the same time, the skipper noted that he won't know for certain that Glasnow will be able to pitch this weekend until Saturday morning, so fantasy managers planning on activating him should keep a close eye on his status leading up to the game's 4:10 p.m. ET start time that day. Glasnow was scratched ahead of his most recent scheduled start this past Sunday after experiencing back spasms, but he seems to making good progress in his recovery from the injury.