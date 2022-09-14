Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over the last week, allowing a run on a hit and three walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings. While he's felt good following the outings, he'll need to spend some more time in the minors prior to rejoining the Rays. However, if he continues to fare well following his upcoming rehab appearances, it's possible the right-hander is utilized out of Tampa Bay's bullpen late in the regular season.