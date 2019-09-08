Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns from injured list
Glasnow (forearm) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow was in the midst of a breakout season before being shut down with a forearm strain in mid-May, recording a 1.86 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in eight starts. He struck out 30.1 percent of opposing batters while walking just 4.9 percent. He hasn't had the time to build up to a true starter's workload, but he's expected to open Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and throw two or three innings before handing the ball to the bullpen.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next step still undetermined•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen to determine next step•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Feels good after latest rehab game•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Misses bats in latest rehab outing•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Next rehab outing coming Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...