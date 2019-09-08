Glasnow (forearm) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow was in the midst of a breakout season before being shut down with a forearm strain in mid-May, recording a 1.86 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in eight starts. He struck out 30.1 percent of opposing batters while walking just 4.9 percent. He hasn't had the time to build up to a true starter's workload, but he's expected to open Sunday's game against the Blue Jays and throw two or three innings before handing the ball to the bullpen.

