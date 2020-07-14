Glasnow clarified Tuesday that his late arrival to camp was in fact due to COVID-19, which he tested positive for during intake testing, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow didn't arrive at camp until Tuesday but was already able to throw 49 pitches in a simulated game. He told reporters that he didn't experience much more than mild cold symptoms and was able to keep throwing while quarantined. He expects to be ready for the start of the season, though it's likely that he'll have a more limited workload than normal in his first outing or two.