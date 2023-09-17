Glasnow (9-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Glasnow turned in his worst performance of 2023 on Saturday, tying his season worsts in earned runs allowed and strikeouts while failing to go deeper than four frames for the first time all year. The 29-year-old was also tagged for a two-run home run in the second inning by Gunnar Henderson. Glasnow has allowed four or more runs in back-to-back appearances and is slated to take on the Blue Jays for his next start.