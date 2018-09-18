Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Seals second win
Glasnow (2-6) picked up his second win of the season against the Rangers on Monday. He hurled six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Glasnow has been a good starter for the Rays since moving into their rotation. He's only allowed more than three earned runs in two of his nine starts and has registered a quality start in three out of his last four. He'll return to the hill on Saturday against Toronto.
