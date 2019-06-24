Glasnow (forearm) played catch Sunday and is set to throw a full bullpen during the team's upcoming three-game series in Minnesota, John Hickey of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow had most recently thrown a successful bullpen session Tuesday, and his throwing regimen Sunday was apparently intended to serve as a means of keeping his arm active ahead of what will be his third bullpen since going on the IL on May 11. The right-hander has only thrown fastballs over his first two bullpens, but he's expected to utilize his full arsenal in his upcoming session.