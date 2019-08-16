Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Set for bullpen session
Glasnow (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow has been sidelined since early May with the right forearm strain, but he resumed his throwing program a couple weeks ago and now has his first bullpen session on tap. The 25-year-old still has time to pitch again this season, but he still has some work to do in building up his arm strength.
