Glasnow recorded seven strikeouts but also allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk over four innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

The newly minted Opening Day starter biggest mistake came in the form of a two-run home run by Bryan Reynolds, but he was able to miss plenty of bats for the second straight start. Glasnow also stretched out to 76 pitches (50 strikes), keeping him right on track to open the regular season spearheading the Rays' rotation.