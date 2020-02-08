Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Shaking up pitch mix
Glasnow (wrist) has scrapped his changeup and has been working on a splitter as his new third pitch, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Glasnow almost exclusively used his fastball and curveball last season, throwing his changeup just 3.5 percent of the time. It would be premature to alter Glasnow's projection based purely on the news that he's learning a new pitch, but an altered pitch mix certainly brings the potential for a new level of performance. It's not effectiveness but rather health that's the worry for Glasnow, however. He posted an incredible 1.78 ERA and a 33.0 percent strikeout rate last season, but that came in just 12 starts. There's already some cause to worry about his health for the upcoming season, as he underwent a wrist procedure in November, but he's expected to be on schedule for the start of camp.
