Glasnow (9-7) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

Glasnow struggled with his command Friday night as he issued four walks, equaling a season-high last registered on June 14 against Oakland. Since returning from a back injury on Aug. 14, the 30-year-old pitcher has made eight starts, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB over 46.1 innings. Glasnow looks to bounce back in his final start of the season, currently scheduled to be at Toronto.