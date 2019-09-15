Glasnow didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels, giving up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander got stretched out to 51 pitches (29 strikes) in his second outing since returning from the injured list, but he looked much sharper in this one than he did last weekend against the Jays. Glasnow has a 10:3 K:BB through five innings in September, and the Rays will continue gradually increasing his workload as they try to lock down a wild-card spot. His next start is scheduled for Friday, at home against Boston.