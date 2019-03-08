Glasnow allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over 2.1 innings in an 11-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. He struck out two.

Glasnow's performance was termed the "highlight" of an otherwise ugly day for the Rays, and it represented a nice bounce-back for the towering right-hander after he managed to get just 18 of his 40 pitches into the strike zone versus the Phillies last Saturday. Glasnow continues to work on a new delivery this spring and is looking to iron out all the kinks prior to Opening Day in anticipation of serving as the Rays' No. 3 starter.