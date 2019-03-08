Glasnow allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over 2.1 innings in an 11-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. He struck out two.

Glasnow's performance was termed the "highlight" of an otherwise ugly day for the Rays, and it represented a nice bounce-back for the towering right-hander after he managed to get just 18 of his 40 pitches into the strike zone versus the Phillies last Saturday. Glasnow continues to work on a new delivery this spring and is looking to iron out all the kinks prior to Opening Day in anticipation of serving as the Rays' No. 3 starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...