Glasnow allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three across three innings Wednesday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Glasnow made his first appearance of 2022 after recovering from Tommy John surgery and threw 50 pitches. He maxed out at 99.4 mph on his fastball and averaged 98.1 mph -- which would be his highest velocity across an entire season. Glasnow lines up to make another start prior to the close of the regular season and figures to serve a prominent role in the Rays' postseason run.