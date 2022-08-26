Glasnow (elbow) signed a two-year extension with the Rays on Friday, keeping him under contract until 2024 instead of 2023 as previously expected, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow had been due for one more year of arbitration before hitting the open market, but he'll now remain a Ray for two more seasons. The fact that the Rays agreed to the deal now, rather than over the offseason, seemingly indicates they feel good about his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which is nearly complete. Glasnow is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, which would give him time to pitch in the majors before the end of the regular season, albeit potentially as a reliever. The extension means Glasnow will remain in a good pitcher's park with the team that helped him break out for one year longer than expected.