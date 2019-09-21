Glasnow is expected to cover around four innings Saturday in his start against the Red Sox.

The Rays are still proceeding slowly with Glasnow as he builds up his arm following a prolonged shutdown due to the forearm strain he suffered in mid-May. The early returns have been promising for Glasnow, who has routinely sported a high-90s fastball while allowed two runs and striking out 10 in his five innings since he was activated from the injured list. Assuming he avoids any setbacks in Saturday's outing, Glasnow would likely be in store for around five or six innings in his final start of the regular season next weekend in Toronto.