Glasnow (oblique) is expected to resume his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Glasnow was pulled after throwing just 11 pitches Wednesday at Triple-A Durham with what was labeled as mild left side tightness, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that there is no new injury. The 29-year-old is slated to pitch twice more on the farm before hopefully hopping into Tampa Bay's rotation around the end of May. He suffered a left oblique strain back in late February.
