Glasnow allowed two hits and four walks over three innings while recording five strikeouts during Monday's intrasquad start, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "The feel for things just wasn't there today. I just couldn't get my curveball over, and it let guys sit on the heater," Glasnow said. "But I'm pleased with where I'm at."

As his line implies, Glasnow was a mixed bag in his intrasquad duel versus Blake Snell, with the big right-hander clearly fooling some of his teammates but also experiencing some trouble with location. One of the misplaced offerings resulted in the hardest-hit ball of the contest, a home run by Ji-Man Choi to right field. Glasnow lines up to start either the third or fourth game of the season against the Blue Jays next Sunday or Monday, and manager Kevin Cash attributed some of Glasnow's control issues Monday to the "workload restraints" of the shutdown and summer camp.