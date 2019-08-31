Glasnow (forearm) fired a scoreless first inning in Triple-A Durham's win over Gwinnett on Friday, allowing no hits and one walk.

Glasnow needed a scant eight pitches to get through the one frame, so his first rehab appearance wasn't much of a litmus test. However, an uneventful return to the mound is certainly a positive after such a long layoff, and Glasnow will continue to build his arm up in subsequent appearances until he's ready to return to the majors as a reliever for the balance of the campaign.