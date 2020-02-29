Glasnow started Thursday's Grapefruit League split-squad win over the Tigers, firing a scoreless first inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

Manager Kevin Cash came away impressed with his young right-hander's performance, particularly the command Glasnow displayed with his fastball. Marc Topkin and Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times report the only other pitch in his repertoire the 26-year-old utilized Thursday was the curveball, as Glasnow stayed away from both the changeup and splitter across his 19 pitches. Glasnow was pleased with his time on the mound, including some slight tweaks to his delivery he's been working on this offseason. He'll have a chance to stretch out to multiple innings in his next start, which is likely to come in the early portion of next week.