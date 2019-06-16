Glasnow (forearm) engaged in a fastball-only throwing session Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It was the first time throwing off a mound for Glasnow since he suffered his forearm strain. The right-hander didn't overextend himself, as the catcher stood only a few feet in front of him. Glasnow will next throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, which would represent another notable step in his recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories