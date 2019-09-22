Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Sparkles in three innings
Glasnow allowed two hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Saturday.
The Rays have been cautious with Glasnow, who missed a majority of the summer with a forearm strain, since he returned from the IL. He didn't make it through the four innings the Rays planned, but he was spectacular through three frames, striking out at least two batters per inning. Glasnow owns a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in eight innings since returning from his injury. Overall, he is 6-1 with a 1.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, .198 batting average against and 72 strikeouts in 56.1 innings this season. Glasnow will make one final start during the regular season at the Blue Jays on Friday.
