Glasnow's start against the Red Sox on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather.
Glasnow was supposed to face off against Boston and Garrett Whitlock on Friday, but the rain will see that game rescheduled for Monday. Both Glasnow and Whitlock should both be on the bump for one of Saturday's scheduled games with the two teams playing a doubleheader.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fans eight in 2023 debut•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Officially activated for debut•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Season debut set for Saturday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Likely to debut Saturday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Dazzles in fourth rehab start•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Making another rehab start Sunday•