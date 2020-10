Glasnow will start Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow recorded 10 strikeouts in his start during the second game of the series against New York on Tuesday. Blake Snell was in line to start Game 5, but manager Kevin Cash instead elected to go with Glasnow. However, Snell should be available along with the rest of the bullpen if Glasnow runs into trouble Friday.