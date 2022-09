Glasnow (elbow) is scheduled to start Wednesday in Cleveland, where he will be limited to about 45 pitches, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow is throwing a light bullpen session Sunday in preparation for his activation. He could be excellent on a per-inning basis, but he won't be able to go deep enough to qualify for a win in his 2022 debut. However, it's possible Glasnow could log four or five innings if he stays on turn and pitches the following week in Boston.