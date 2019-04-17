Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Stays undefeated
Glasnow (4-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on seven hits over seven innings while striking out three in a 4-2 victory over the Orioles.
The 25-year-old was sharp if not dominant, throwing 61 of 87 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start. Glasnow will take a 1.13 ERA and 24:3 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Red Sox.
