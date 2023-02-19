Glasnow (illness) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Glasnow had been scheduled to take the hill Saturday, but the Rays scratched him from the side session while he battled a stomach illness. As anticipated, Glasnow was cleared to get back on the mound Sunday, with manager Kevin Cash noting afterward that it was the best bullpen session that he had seen the right-hander throw. Glasnow was able to make two abbreviated starts for the Rays late in the regular season following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and after a long winter to continue resting up, the 29-year-old appears poised to enter the 2023 campaign without any notable workload restrictions.