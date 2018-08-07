Glasnow will make his second start with the Rays on Tuesday against the Orioles.

After the Rays acquired Glasnow from the Pirates ahead of last week's non-waiver trade deadline, it wasn't immediately clear if he would slot into the Tampa Bay rotation or work out of the bullpen in a de facto starting role behind an opener. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays intend to transition him back into a traditional starting role, so it's expected that he'll build up his pitch count in his subsequent outings. Because he had worked exclusively as a multi-inning reliever this season during his time with the Pirates, Glasnow was pulled after 48 pitches in his Rays debut Aug. 1, but look for him to get a slightly longer leash in his second start with the club.