Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Sticks in rotation Tuesday
Glasnow will make his second start with the Rays on Tuesday against the Orioles.
After the Rays acquired Glasnow from the Pirates ahead of last week's non-waiver trade deadline, it wasn't immediately clear if he would slot into the Tampa Bay rotation or work out of the bullpen in a de facto starting role behind an opener. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays intend to transition him back into a traditional starting role, so it's expected that he'll build up his pitch count in his subsequent outings. Because he had worked exclusively as a multi-inning reliever this season during his time with the Pirates, Glasnow was pulled after 48 pitches in his Rays debut Aug. 1, but look for him to get a slightly longer leash in his second start with the club.
More News
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Fans five in abbreviated Rays debut•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Will make Rays debut Wednesday•
-
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Dealt to Rays in Archer deal•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Bullpen role increasing•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Hit hard by Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Pitching effectively from bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart