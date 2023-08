Glasnow (back) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday and is still hoping to start Saturday against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow was scratched from his last scheduled turn due to back spasms, but he told reporters after Friday's workout he has "been getting better and better every day." He'll likely be something close to a game-time decision Saturday, but indications are good that the 29-year-old right-hander will indeed be able to take the mound.