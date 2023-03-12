Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Saturday that Glasnow (oblique) has not started throwing as of yet, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

"Just treatment," Cash said on Saturday before their Grapefruit League game. The right-hander was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain on February 27 while throwing to hitters during a live batting practice session. He's expected to miss at least six weeks with the injury, but it could progress longer since Tampa Bay is sure to be cautious with Glasnow.