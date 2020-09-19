Glasnow (4-1) allowed one run on four hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out 10 across five innings as he earned his fourth win of the season Friday against the Orioles.

Glasnow came into Friday's contest averaging 14.2 K/9 and raised it to 14.6 by the time his night was over. He struck out the side in the first and the fourth en route to his second double-digit strikeout effort of the season. The hard-throwing righty's only mistake of the night was allowing an Austin Hays solo home run to begin the bottom half of the fourth. Glasnow seems to struggle a bit with keeping the baseball in the park as he's let up a homer in eight of his 10 starts but still sports a 4.21 ERA and an impressive 83:21 K:BB across 51.1 innings this season.