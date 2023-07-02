Glasnow (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11 over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

This was his second-longest outing of the season, and Glasnow has racked up double-digit strikeouts in each of his last two starts. He's also winless in his last three outings, as the Mariners took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Glasnow's posted a strong 56:15 K:BB over 36 innings so far, but his 4.50 ERA and 1.33 WHIP remain relatively pedestrian as he continues to settle in after missing the start of the season with an oblique injury. The right-hander's last start of the first half is tentatively projected to be a challenging home start versus Atlanta.