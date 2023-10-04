Glasnow took the loss in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat against the Rangers in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out eight.

Glasnow had his ups and downs in his tenth career postseason start, but ultimately struggled to keep runs off the board. The blame cannot be placed solely on the right-hander, however, as the team also committed three errors behind him. While the 16 whiffs Glasnow compiled in the contest speak to some level of dominance against the Rangers lineup, he also struggled with his command, most notably throwing a wild pitch in the fifth inning that allowed Corey Seager to score. He now has a 5.72 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 45.2 postseason innings in his career.