Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Strikes out eight
Glasnow allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Glasnow was limited to a relatively short outing due to struggles with his control, though he generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches. Though he has surrendered six free passes across his last two starts spanning 11.2 innings, Glasnow has allowed 3.5 BB/9 across 23.2 total innings as a Ray. He is now fully stretched out, so if he can maintain his improved control, he should be able to pitch deeper into games and unlock his strikeout potential.
