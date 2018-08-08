Glasnow gave up one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out nine over four innings Tuesday against the Orioles.

The Rays watched their newly-acquired prized young arm utterly dominate the Orioles for four frames and were disciplined enough to pull him after 61 pitches -- his highest pitch total since April 19, when he threw 73 pitches in Philadelphia. The Orioles' lineup is among the worst in baseball, so that was working in Glasnow's favor, but there's no denying he seems to have unlocked something since being traded to Tampa Bay. He has allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 14 across his seven innings (two starts) with the Rays. The next step for Glasnow is to prove capable of going five or six innings per outing. His next start will be Sunday in Toronto.