Glasnow (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four in a 3-1 victory over the Astros.

He served up a solo shot to Alex Bregman in the first inning, but Glasnow settled down after that, throwing 51 of 77 pitches for strikes before exiting. Quality starts could be tough to come by this season for the 25-year-old given Tampa's reluctance to let any pitcher face the opposition batting order a third time, but his solid control in this one is a positive sign for his development. Glasnow will next take the hill April 5 in San Francisco.