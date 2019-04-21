Glasnow yielded two runs on three walks and three hits in 5.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Boston. He struck out five batters and took the no-decision.

Coming into Sunday's start, Glasnow had issued just three free bases in 24 innings but matched that total against the Red Sox. He also threw just 49-of-76 pitches for strikes. Still, he owns a terrific 29:6 K:BB and 1.53 ERA in 2019. The 25-year-old righty will try to get his revenge in Boston on Saturday.