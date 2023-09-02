Glasnow (7-5) allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Guardians.

Glasnow gave up one run through six innings before coughing up a pair in the seventh. He's given up eight earned runs over his last 19 innings, raising his season ERA from 3.01 to 3.17 in the process. However, he owns a 2.50 ERA across 68.1 innings in his last 11 outings. Glasnow will carry a 120:27 K:BB into his next appearance, which is lined up to be at home against Boston.